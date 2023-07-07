ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An overnight murder in Pagedale leads to the Major Case Squad being activated this morning. Pagedale Police tell us 15 to 20 Major Case detectives are now working on the investigation into the killing.

Police got a call from a passerby at around 1 a.m. saying there was a person down on St. Charles Rock Road at Engelholm. When police got there, they found a male victim on the sidewalk along the Rock Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Shell casings were close to his body.

At this point Pagedale Police will only confirm that the victim in this case is a male. Neither his age nor his name have been released. Authorities are also not confirming how many times he may have been shot. Pagedale Police tell us that there are no suspects yet in this case. The murder scene is not far from a Metrolink station.

The investigation into that murder is unfolding as a crime prevention summit took place this morning at Ferguson City Hall. Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones hosted the event. Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell spoke at the summit. All north county mayors and police chiefs were invited and multiple leaders attended. The event lasted a little more than an hour.

Doyle and Bell talked about a multi-faceted approach to preventing crime in north county. From better enforcement of laws to agencies working more closely together to more youth intervention programs, lots of elements were discussed.

Doyle told the audience that we are at a “pivotal point” for north county right now where people have to decide whether to get involved and help take north county in a positive direction or let the area go downhill.

Both Doyle and Bell advocated for what they call “common sense gun laws” like background checks and red flags laws. They say passing those kinds of laws would help make Missourians safer.