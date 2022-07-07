ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Berkeley man faces criminal charges after prosecutors say he used a bat in the murder of a woman Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors have charged with Isaac Heath, 31, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is accused in an elderly woman’s beating death in the 8800 block of Kathlyn Drive.

According to court documents, someone observed Heath standing on the victim’s porch swinging a bat and striking something. A witness reportedly heard the defendant say, “That felt good” after he stopped swinging the bat.

The victim, who the prosecutor’s office identified as Eileen Schnitker, was found dead on the porch with injuries to her face and head. Investigators say the victim also suffered stab wounds to the stomach.

Authorities arrested Heath at the scene. He is being jailed in St. Louis County on a $750,000 cash-only bond.

“The fact patterns of some crimes leave you speechless, and this is one of those,” said St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Some neighbors who spoke to FOX2 on Wednesday say they believe Heath needed help for a mental health condition. Some of them, believe more could have been done to intervene before he stands accused of murder.

If convicted, Heath could be sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for parole.