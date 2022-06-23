UNION, Mo. – No criminal charges will be filed from a recent shooting investigation in Union after the Franklin County Prosecutor deemed self-defense in the case.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. on Jun 13. Two men, 27 and 19 years old, were arguing about one of their girlfriends prior to the shooting. Investigators say the 19-year-old fired shots, leading to non-life-threatening injuries for the 27-year-old.

The 27-year-old was treated for injuries at a hospital. The Union Police Department spoke to the alleged shooter on June 15. The case was submitted to the Franklin County Prosecutor after that interview, who deemed self-defense in the case.

No additional updates on the case are available at this time.