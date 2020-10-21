Prosecutor: Missouri man admits to disposing of bodies of Wisconsin brothers

FILE – An undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows Garland “Joey” Nelson. Nelson, accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin admitted to authorities that he disposed of the bodies but denied killing the men, a prosecutor told a judge, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Caldwell County Detention Center via AP File)

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — A prosecutor says a Missouri man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers told authorities he disposed of the bodies but denied killing the men.

Garland Nelson’s attorneys argued that a murder suspect cannot also be charged with abandoning the victim’s corpse without violating his right to remain silent against self-incrimination. But prosecutors said Nelson could have anonymously reported where the bodies were located.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Circuit Court Judge Michael Wagner agreed Tuesday and denied a defense request to dismiss two counts of abandoning a corpse.

Garland is also charged with murder in the 2019 killings of Justin and Nicholas Diemel.

Nick and Justin Diemel (Courtesy of Lisa Diemel)