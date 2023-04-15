ST. LOUIS — One of the few prosecutors left handling St. Louis City’s most violent crimes abruptly resigned. Natalia Ogurkiewicz was the prosecutor in the Daniel Riley case. He’s the man accused in the tragic crash which caused Janae Edmondson to lose both her legs.

Ogurkiewicz resigned Friday. Her resignation letter detailed a toxic work environment, an unbearable workload, and a lack of support.

The departure marks the latest example of chronic staffing issues for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. The sudden resignation comes days before a court hearing in Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s fight to remove Gardner from office.