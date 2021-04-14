Prosecutor reviewing abuse claims against Missouri lawmaker Rick Roeber

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor says she’s working with police after the House speaker raised concerns about a resigning lawmaker’s contact with a child.
Emails obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press show House Speaker Rob Vescovo flagged fellow Republican Rep. Rick Roeber’s weekend visitation with a 12-year-old to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Roeber’s adult children last year told House leaders that he sexually and physically abused them when they were young.
Baker wrote to Vescovo that she’s working with local police on a plan.
Roeber submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday but didn’t mention the allegations against him.
By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press