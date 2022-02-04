Prosecutor slams Missouri bill as ‘Make Murder Legal Act’

Mark and Patricia McCloskey at their home during June 28, 2020, protest. The McCloskey’s on Nov. 6, 2020 sued over the dissemination of this image, alleging it was taken on their property (Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators are considering a bill that one local prosecutor has dubbed the “Make Murder Legal Act.” The proposal debated Tuesday in a Senate committee aims to strengthen the state’s self-defense laws. It would give shooters the benefit of the doubt that they acted in self-defense.

The bill would require police to find probable cause that the shooter acted unlawfully before arresting them. The St. Louis man who is running for US Senate, Mark McCloskey, made headlines by waving guns at racial injustice protesters in 2020 is backing the measure, while the only Black committee member called the bill racist.