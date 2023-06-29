ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Chilean national in the country on an expired visa is accused of breaking into a Ladue home with others and stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of property.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the Ladue Police Department, the crime occurred on June 9 in the 2100 block of Warson Road.

Police claim Jonathan Andres Vejar-Caro, 31, and others forced their way into a residence. They stole jewelry, purses, watches, accessories, and a Taurus revolver, with a total value exceeding $25,000.

Ladue police did not say when or how they came to arrest Vejar-Caro. Authorities also did not indicate if the other suspects were taken into custody.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Vejar-Caro with second-degree burglary, stealing – $25,000 or more, and stealing – firearm.

Due to his visa status, Vejar-Caro remains in custody without bond.