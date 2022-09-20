ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Prosecutors and defense attorneys agree a St. Charles man killed his girlfriend, her children, and her mother just days after Christmas in 2018. But what is up for debate is the defendant’s state of mind at the time of the murders.

Richard Darren Emery is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and other felony counts, including armed criminal action and assault.

Emery is accused of killing 39-year-old Kate Kasten, 10-year-old Jonathan, 8-year-old Zoe, and 61-year-old Jane Moeckel, in the family’s home in the 100 block of Whetstone Drive. Emery was living at the home at the time.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty in the trial.

In their opening statement, prosecutors said Emery wiped out three generations of one family just before midnight on Dec. 28, 2018.

All four victims were shot in the face or head at close range, prosecutors said. The murder weapon, a 9mm pistol, was so close to the victims that their skin had gunpowder burns.

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense agree that Emery had gone out drinking and playing poker earlier that evening. Emery returned home and got into an argument with Kate. At some point, Emery retrieved a handgun, and he and Kate struggled for the weapon.

Emery fired nine shots in all, prosecutors said. Kate was the first person shot, but was the last to die. She died hours later at a local hospital.

Moeckel, Kate’s mother, barricaded herself and two grandchildren in another room in the house. After shooting Kate, Emery broke down the door to that room and shot Moeckel while she was on the phone with 911 dispatchers. Before being shot and killed, Moeckel provided dispatchers with the home address and said her daughter had been murdered. She never got a chance to identify the shooter.

The two children, Jonathan and Zoe, were the final victims to be shot. And while it’s uncertain who was shot first, the prosecutor said the last thing the fourth victim witnessed was their own sibling being killed.

After the shooting, prosecutors said Emery left the home with the pistol and an AR-15 rifle, including 500 rounds of ammunition, and a knife.

Emery drove away from the home as police arrived at the scene. That officer radioed colleagues to stop Emery’s truck.

Emery was pulled over and exchanged gunfire with police. He fired seven shots and fled. Emery suffered two gunshot wounds during the shootout. He did not take the AR-15 with him.

Prosecutors said Emery eventually came across a woman who was leaving a Christmas party. Emery, who still had his knife, attacked the woman in an attempted carjacking. He stabbed the woman seven times, but ran off when the car alarm went off. The woman survived.

Police later found Emery inside a convenience store bathroom, covered in blood.

After his arrest, prosecutors said Emery asked if the police he shot at were okay. He also asked if the woman he stabbed was okay. At no point did he ask about Kate Kasten and her family.

St. Charles police obtained DNA from the four victims, prosecutors said, and matched the gun to the bullets at the home. There was blood and skin cells from the victims on Emery’s gun. Investigators also checked the knife and found blood from both Emery and the stabbing victim.

The defense admits Emery killed Kate and her family, and insist he should be held accountable for his crimes. However, they’re presenting a diminished capacity defense to the jury, claiming Emery was previously diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and was not in control of himself at the time of the murders.

According to the defense, Emery committed second-degree murder and not first-degree murder. The latter implies deliberation and “cool reflection” before acting.

The defense said witnesses will tell the jury that Emery did not have a reputation or demonstrate a pattern of violence over the years, and that the murders were an aberration spurred by mental illness.

The start of the trial was delayed several months after Emery’s public defender died in January 2022.