St. Louis prosecutors don’t file murder charges in two 2020 killings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors in St. Louis declined to file murder charges in two separate 2020 killings.

Police said Circuit County Attorney Kim Gardner’s office decided that self-defense issues kept it from filing murder charges in connection with the deaths of 24-year-old Tobias Courtney and 61-year-old Crystal Strong. The suspect in that case was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In a separate case, Gardner’s office declined to file charges in the Nov. 25, 2020, killing of 19-year-old Deshuan Jackson.

A spokeswoman for the Circuit County Attorney’s Office, Allison Hawk, said the cases are under investigation but she declined to comment on why charges weren’t filed.

