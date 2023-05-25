ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Ferguson woman is accused of wielding a baseball bat and attacking the mother of her grandson during a custody exchange.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Meia Burks, 42, with second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to a report from the Berkeley Police Department, the incident happened May 22 outside the QuikTrip in the 6800 block of North Hanley Road.

Police claim Burks walked up to the victim and struck her in the legs and forehead with a bat. Surveillance video shows Burks with the bat.

Burks admitted to hitting the woman, police said.

“Sharing child custody with an ex-partner can be stressful for both parents and for their families, but violence always makes it worse for everyone, especially the child,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

Burks remains jailed on a $150,000 cash-only bond.