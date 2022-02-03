Prosecutors looking at new evidence in 1988 explosion that killed 6 KC firefighters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New developments in a 1988 construction site fire and explosion that killed six Kansas City Firefighters.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said its reviewing new evidence in the case.

The evidence could lead to charges against two additional suspects.

Five suspects were originally convicted. Three remain in federal prison.

“I believe this might be our best hope to get to the truth,” Bryan Sheppard, who was freed from prison in 2017, said. “They deserve to get out of here just like I am. I think about them every day.”

His fight was recently renewed after his attorneys received a document in December.

It was the un-redacted DOP report from 2011, detailing the construction site fire.

The original document blacked out names and whole sections of information but this one containing all of the discovery had the names of two security guards, Deborah Riggs and donna Costanza, who worked at the construction site.

The 2011 report said the review team identified new information.

The prosecution did not know before that Riggs and Costanza may have been involved in the arsons in addition to – and not to the exclusion of—the defendants.

This week Jean Peters Baker said her office will review this new evidence for possible charges against two additional suspects and believe a review is warranted given that no statute of limitations exists for murder.

“i just want my dad to be home you know,” Kaylee Miller, daughter of Richard Brown, said.

Brown and the others convicted have maintained their innocence.

Miller hopes this new information will be a game changer for them all.

“I want justice for the entire situation across the board,” Miller said. “First and foremost, for those family members who lost their loved ones, but also for the ones who’s been wrongfully accused because it’s not fair.”

FOX4 reached out to the prosecutor, but were told she had no comment