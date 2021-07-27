Prosecutors: Man choked woman unconscious, ran over St. Louis County police officer’s leg

CLAYTON, Mo. – A 38-year-old St. Louis County man remains jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond following allegations of domestic assault and attacking a police officer.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call Saturday night at an apartment in Spanish Lake.

An officer approached the suspect, identified as Larry Harris, and asked Harris for identification. Harris told the officer his ID was inside his car and went to retrieve it, Panus said. The officer followed Harris to the car.

Harris got his vehicle and started the car with the intent to drive away, Panus said. Harris allegedly ran over the officer’s right leg while speeding away.

Panus said the ordeal was recorded on an officer’s body camera and observed by an eyewitness.

Harris was arrested later.

Investigators discovered Harris and the victim knew one another. Police allege Harris became angry at the victim and told her, “I’m finna to kill you.” Harris then punched the victim several times by her left eye, forced her against a wall, and choked her for approximately 15 seconds. The victim told police she was unable to breathe, felt dizzy, and had blurred version during the incident. She also reported losing consciousness.

County prosecutors charged Harris with second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, and second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

Larry Harris