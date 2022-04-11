CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Brisket, apricot glazed chicken, homemade gefilte fish, and matzah ball soup – all traditional parts of a Seder meal as Jews will celebrate Passover beginning Friday evening. One of the longest-running kosher delis in the St. Louis area may be getting new ownership.

Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli Restaurant in Creve Coeur is having one of its busiest weeks preparing fully-cooked Passover meals.

“Probably 3,500 matzah balls to make, soup for maybe 1,600 servings for chicken soup, brisket for maybe a thousand people,” said Lenny Kohn, owner of Kohn’s Deli.

Passover tradition doesn’t just cover the food but the cleanup as well.

“All of the regular cooking items—pots and pans—are put away. We have a different set for Passover. All this equipment has to be cleaned as if new,” Kohn said. “Everything is torn down, power-washed, scrubbed down, and put back together, and then once the rabbi says it’s good do to go, we go.”

Kohn has been keeping a close watch on the Hebrew traditions for 59 years. He’s ready to scale back he officially listed the business for sale a couple of weeks ago.

“We have interest in the business by a couple of different parties,” he said. “It’s just the beginning of the negotiations.”

Kohn said he hopes one of the interested parties will come through as a buyer and they’ll keep the name, as well as the same quality and same customer service. He’ll be around to help make sure that happens.