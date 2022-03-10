Protect tender plants from subfreezing temperatures through Sunday morning

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Bulbs have emerged out of the ground and there are other plants that may have been planted during the warm weather this past week. Snow Thursday night and Friday followed by temperatures down into the teens Friday night means some plants could be damaged or killed if not treated properly.

“It’s mainly the tender things that we’re worried about,” said Scott Egelhoff, vice president of sales and operations at Schmittel’s Nursery.

Tender plants will need protecting but a layer of snow before the big-time cold settles in can actually be a big help.

“The snow’s actually going to help the plants and insulate and protect. It’s going to be mainly the vegetables,” Egelhoff said. “If you have any vegetables that have been planted, that’s going to have to be brought inside and protected from the cold snap that will come after the snow.”

Any cool season vegetables and cold crops that you’ve planted will be safest inside.

“If it’s going to be below 32 (degrees) in your garage, they’re probably going to have to come inside somewhere. Either a basement, if you have a walk-in that would be better for them, because below 32 they’re going to be too tender. They’re not going to be able to handle that temperature swing,” Egelhoff said.

Flowers that you may have planted in your beds like pansies also need protecting.

“Then I would cover with some kind of insulating. A sheet a blanket. I would try to do something that would protect them through and then they’ll be fine next week when we’ll be back in the 60s and they should be just fine,” he said.

Bulbs that are already coming up, like daffodils and crocuses, should be just fine left alone.

“They’re acclimated for our environment right now here in St. Louis so they’ll be fine,” Egelhoff said.

At Schmittel’s Nursery, they have upwards of 10,000 tender plants that they’ve planted over the winter. They are being kept safe inside of five production houses.

“So we’re in the same boat. All these will be as we leave tonight here they’ll all be buttoned up and protected for the cold weather coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning. So these won’t be opened up until next week when we start hitting that 60, 70 degrees again,” he said.

After Sunday morning, we will be in the clear for a while and those plants can be brought back outside. Next week, we’ll have a nice stretch of temperatures in the 60s and even 70s.