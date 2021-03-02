Protecting your home from squirrels and other spring pests

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – It’s the time of year to be on the lookout for squirrels. Right now, the animals are on the move and looking for new nesting places – possibly in your house. Here’s what you can do to protect your home.

“We’re getting a lot of calls for squirrels that have lived in the attics over winter,” said Gary Rottler, vice president of Rottler Pest & Lawn Solutions. “They’re right now trying to have their little ones. And usually, right now they’ll do this spring and fall. And whatever was born in that attic, they’ll usually try and come back and have their little ones in the same place.”

Squirrels and other critters can chew through wood and wiring to find warmth.

“It’s nice and warm, it’s protected from the elements,” Rottler said.

“All rodents, their claws and teeth constantly grow. They’ll scratch on the wood and chew on the lumber, sometimes there is a wire stapled to that piece of wood.”

Rottler says it’s fire hazards like this that warrant a call from a professional.

“Our job is to remove those animals and relocate them and animal proof the home so they can’t make the return trip the next season,” he said.