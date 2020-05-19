Protecting yourself from indoor pests during the pandemic

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – With the seasons changing, pests are appearing both outside and inside your home.

“Everything’s woke up and it’s all coming inside,” said Gary Rottler, Rottler Pest Solutions. “They’re hungry.”

Hungry to wreak havoc in your home.

“The gardens aren’t quite planted, so when they can’t eat things outdoors then they come inside and head straight for the kitchen,” Rottler said.

Pests making your home their home during the pandemic. Bugs like ants, stinkbugs and termites, along with squirrels in the attic are some of the most common calls at Rottler Pest Solutions this time of year.

Even in the time of COVID-19, it’s important to make sure you seek help if you are noticing anything in your home. Those coming into your home to protect you from the pests are looking to protect you from COVID-19 as well.

“We always ask is everyone feeling good,” Rottler said. “We put our mask on. Most of the homeowners are having their mask on. We put our gloves and boots on.”

Along with masks and suits, the Rottler team has extra measures to sanitize.

“We try to sterilize our equipment before we go into the home. As well as completed our service,” he said.

Rottler recommends inspecting the exterior of your home for indications of ants, other pests, and bugs. If you hear anything in the attic like squirrels or raccoons, that always poses risk for electrical issues.