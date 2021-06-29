‘Protection’ district being reconsidered around NGA site

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is once again considering a “protection” district around the site of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

The Post-Dispatch reported that legislation would prohibit certain types of businesses from being built near the site for security reasons.

Among the businesses impacted are gas stations or hazardous material companies that could pose a danger for explosions. Also barred, would be buildings financed, owned, or sponsored by foreign governments.

Any existing businesses in prohibited categories could stay.