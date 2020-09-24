Protesters arrested outside Florissant Police Department

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Six people were arrested Wednesday outside the Florissant Police Department after blocking traffic to protest Breonna Taylor’s killing at the hands of Louisville law enforcement.

According to Florissant police, a group of protesters gathered outside the department and then walked onto US 67/Lindbergh and blocked the roadway.

Police said they issued dispersal orders to the protesters three times but to no avail. When protesters refused to move, police went onto the highway and made six arrests.

During the arrests, police allege one protester threw a large firework at the officers. No one was injured by the firework.

The six protesters were charged with disturbing the peace and one of them was also charged with resisting arrest.

Police said they did not deploy any chemical munitions or “distraction devises” during the protest.