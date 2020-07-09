Protesters camp out at St. Louis City Hall want mayor’s resignation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Protesters have camped out at St. Louis City Hall and plan to stay until Mayor Lyda Krewson resigns.

Several tents have been set up outside city hall and protesters are holding up signs around the building. They’ve been camped out since Wednesday.

The protesters are upset about one of Mayor Krewson’s Facebook Live posts from a couple of weeks ago when she read the names and addresses of people wanting to defund the police. They called it an act of intimidation by the mayor.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that one person named by the mayor is leading the protest. The mayor said she has no plans to resign.

Protesters responded with a press release on Facebook after St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmi Edwards sent a press release saying two city employees had been attacked.

Demonstrators said on the Occupy City Hall Facebook page that, “City of St. Louis acted out of line with its own policy for street sweeping violations and attempted to tow occupiers’ cars for a parking violation instead of ticketing.” The release continued by saying that, “Owners of the vehicles and their friends intervened non-violently to stop the infraction in attempt to relocate their vehicles or receive the tickets to resolve the problem, as this again is in line with city government policy. Allegedly, one person, revealed a firearm, however that singular individual is not and was not a representation of the way nearly 20 other people intervened in attempt to resolve this issue nonviolently.

“Our occupation has been nothing but joyous resistance and if you stopped by you could see that for yourself. We await your resignation at City Hall, Mayor Lyda Krewson. #ResignLyda”