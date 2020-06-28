Protesters march in the Central West End after Krewson reads names and addresses

ST. LOUIS – In response to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson reading the names and addresses of people protesting the city’s policing budget, Expect US is hosting a march Sunday in the Central West End.

Expect US’ Facebook page said the march will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Euclid Avenue.

At last check, the Facebook event had 155 people saying they’re going.

In the details portion of their Facebook event, the group said, “it’s time to get LOUD! It’s time that the Central West End hears us. They think it’s a game! Plus, we have a surprise.”

During the Protest:

St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter, Rachel Rice, tweeted this video of protesters speaking out against Krewson.

Protesters outside Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house pic.twitter.com/DVJ16SUZPB — Rachel D. Rice (@RachelDRice) June 29, 2020

#ExpectUs protest in the CWE. Activists are speaking out against Mayor Lyda Krewson for reading off the names and addresses of people demanding the defunding of police on her livestream. pic.twitter.com/BbHJQsvX6p — Rachel D. Rice (@RachelDRice) June 28, 2020

Rice also tweeted a video showing protesters blocking the intersection of Maryland Plaza and Kingshighway Boulevard.

Protesters are blocking the intersection of Maryland and Kingshighway pic.twitter.com/6cM9B2y1A7 — Rachel D. Rice (@RachelDRice) June 28, 2020

Rice tweeted a video showing the original march has merged with another at the intersection of Lindell Boulevard and Kingshighway Boulevard.

This march has merged with a second group at the intersection of Lindell and Kingshighway pic.twitter.com/rLahPaaM7u — Rachel D. Rice (@RachelDRice) June 29, 2020