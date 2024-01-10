ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A few dozen protestors called on the county council to pass a resolution demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Haley Miller, a Jewish St. Louis County resident, said the Israeli bombardment of innocent Palestinian civilians over the past four months amounts to genocide.

Scott Will says that the county’s support of Boeing is immoral because the company manufactures weapons that have been delivered to Israel. It wasn’t immediately clear if any member of the council would introduce a ceasefire resolution.