Protesters rally outside Jefferson County Health Department meeting debating whether to make wearing face mask mandatory

HILLSBORO, MO – The mask debate comes to a head in Jefferson County Tuesday evening. The county health department board took up the mask mandate this afternoon

and is meeting to decide if the county should make wearing face mask mandatory.

Outside the health department in Hillsboro, protesters from both sides gather to make their point.

The meeting has been going on for over 3 hours. Cameras were not allowed into the meeting, but that did not stop the protest outside.

This is the second time the department has debated the issue, as COVID-19 cases rise is the State of Missouri and in the St. Louis Metro Area.