Protesters shut down Interstate 64 in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Protesters shut down part of the main artery of traffic in downtown St. Louis late Monday afternoon.

The demonstrators marched onto the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 to call for justice in the name of George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day while being arrested by Minneapolis police.

Video of the arrest shows a white police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a black man, for several minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd’s death. Three other officers who were involved in the arrest were also fired.

On Monday, an independent autopsy ruled Floyd died of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” caused by Chauvin. However, the medical examiner’s office in Hennepin County, Minnesota said Floyd’s heart failed: “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

St. Louis protesters attempted to close a stretch of I-70 last Friday when a man was struck and killed by a FedEx semi-truck.