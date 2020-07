ST. LOUIS – Monday night protesters removed barricades from the front of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home in the Central West End. The picture shows about two dozen people were at the mayor’s house.

No word on whether the police responded.

The protesters are upset over Krewson reading the names of individuals who had written letters in support of defunding the police department on a Facebook live podcast.

Protesters return to the home of Mayor @LydaKrewson to call for her resignation. After talking to a police lieutenant and him leaving, a neighbor stopped walking his dog to listen to what they were saying. pic.twitter.com/70aUvbDxZD — Robert Cohen (@kodacohen) July 14, 2020

Protestors are now removing barricades in front of mayor’s home & around the street. pic.twitter.com/A3XOXJ531f — Taylor Harris (@ladytiamoyo) July 14, 2020