ST. LOUIS – Some of the people arrested during protests surrounding the Jason Stockley verdict in 2017 started receiving settlement money.

The city agreed to a $4.9 million settlement between 84 people. Their lawsuit claimed protestors’ rights were violated when police arrested them and used excessive force.

The city denied wrongdoing as part of the settlement and promised payouts between $28,000 and $150,000. Protests started after Stockley, a former St. Louis Police officer, was acquitted in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

