Protests in Creve Coeur, Delmar Loop see young, diverse participants

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The protests surrounding the death of George Floyd continue in the St. Louis area.

The first of two marches kicked off near Olive and Lindbergh. The heat of a late spring day did not tamp down protesters’ enthusiasm.

“Hopefully, this time around things are different,” said protester Rami Bitar. “Hopefully, we keep up the momentum.”

It was billed as a youth-led protest to demand change. Students brought drinks and water for everyone participating. They came with signs and confidence. Dozens marched. The students briefly shut down roads and streets.

Organizer Lauryn Donovan said she began to get involved in the movement in middle school. She’s seen more diversity recently in the make-up of marchers.

“As an activist, just recognizing the way movements go; you’ve always needed white allies for the black movement because we are 14 percent of the population,” she said.

About and an hour later, another diverse group of folks gathered in the Delmar Loop in University City.

“I do see a difference,” said protester Coco Fernandez. “A lot of my white friends are stepping up and doing what they can.”

Their target was Delmar Boulevard. It has long been a racial and economic dividing line in the community. School board member Kristine Hendrix said the University City population is about 47 percent white and 47 percent black. Yet, the kids who attend public schools are mostly African American. She said white people will have to ask themselves – why is that so?

“Many of them will be out here saying black lives matter; at the same time they’re not investing in black people in their own community, black schools in their own community,” she said.

It seems each new march stirs up questions for people to ponder.