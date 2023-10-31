ST. LOUIS – Colorful characters and creepy costumes—not just on people but on cars—all gathered in a parking lot on Page Boulevard.

“Kids are actually two-and-a-half times more likely to get hit by a car on Halloween, and we know that we’re in a city where people don’t like to stop at stop signs, on top of it,” Samantha Simpson, the COO of the Annie Malone Children and Family Services, said.

The foundation hosted its second trunk-or-treat.

“I think this is really great to have a space for kids,” St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said.

A safe space, but certainly not an empty one.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“If you just drive down the block in St. Louis, there’s a lot of empty lots. To be able to come to one space and be able to hit a million different trunks definitely makes it a lot easier for our families,” Simpson said.

It gives Mayor Jones some peace of mind.

“A lot of times, our Halloween isn’t very safe for children,” she said.

It’s not the only concern Halloween poses.

“In St. Louis, (Halloween has) the highest ER visits for overdoses in the state,” Julie Gary, Bureau Chief for Behavioral Health for the St. Louis Department of Health, said.

The city’s department of health is handing out Narcan this Halloween season.

“We feel like we are addressing a high-impact area on a day when we know parents will be out with their kids,” Gary said. “This particular type, you basically use it like you do something (an asthma inhaler).”

It’s all about making sure the city has a happy Halloween.