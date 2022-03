O’FALLON, Mo. – Missouri State lawmakers are mulled over the legalization of some psychedelic drugs. The measure comes from an O’Fallon, Missouri lawmaker.

Tony Lovasco’s bill would allow people with approved conditions to use certain plant, or fungus-based psychedelics. It identifies patients with treatment-resistant post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, or who have a terminal illness.

The legislation still needs to be approved by the committee before being voted on by the House.