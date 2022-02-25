Pub crawl to honor 21st birthday of fallen Marine Jared Schmitz

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Friday, Feb. 25, would have been Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz’s 21st birthday. He was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan in August 2021.
A pub crawl is being held this weekend to honor the fallen hero.
Friendship Brewing Company in Wentzville is participating. On Friday evening, they’ll raise a glass in Schmitz’s honor. The funds raised from the sales of the suds will go to the nonprofit Freedom 13. It was founded by Schmitz’s father, Mark Schmitz, to support veterans and their families.
Friendship Brewing Company is also offering a specialty beer named after Schmitz.
“We brewed the Jared Schmitz beer. Generally, those are $10 per can, and 100% go to the foundation. Because it’s his birthday, we’re doing four cans for $30,” said Brian Nolan, the owner of Friendship Brewing Company.
The Wentzville brewery isn’t the only establishment taking part in a pub crawl to honor Jared Schmitz. Nearly 200 bars and restaurants in 25 states will be raising funds and glasses to the 13 service members killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan attack, like Mascots bar in St. Peters.
“We have these Freedom 13 bracelets in right now. So, we’re selling for $5 and got those from the family as well,” said Jennifer Stanley, the owner of Mascots. “All the proceeds go back to the Freedom 13 as well. We’re also matching cash donations, check donations, Venmo and checks. Mascots will match those as well.”
Jared Schmitz’s father, Mark, and stepmother, Jacquelyn, will go to the St. Louis Blues game tonight, where the Marine will be honored. After the game, Mark and Jacquelyn will serve as honorary bartenders at Mascots.
“That’s exactly what we want it to be. Everybody deserves to celebrate your kid or family member on their 21st birthday and have a drink,” said Stanely. “We’re just a small local community, and that’s what we want to do with them. We just want to celebrate Jared.”