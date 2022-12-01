Possible contaminated products were shipped to retail locations in Kansas and Missouri

KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert over concerns that Jet High Prairie Meats and Fantasma’s finest fully cooked summer sausage products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that they received a customer complaint reporting clear plastic embedded within multiple packages of summer sausage products.

A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase. However, FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. These items were shipped to retail locations in Kansas and Missouri and additional locations through online sales. The fully cooked summer sausage products were produced on July 13, 2022.

Public Health Alert Issued On These Products:

1-lb. chubs containing “JET HIGH PRAIRIE MEATS SUMMER SAUSAGE” with lot code 220715 represented on the label.

1-lb. chubs containing “FANTASMA’S finest SUMMER SAUSAGE” with lot code 220715 represented on the label.

The products bear the establishment number “EST. 31865” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

As of today (12/1), there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. For more information, visit the Food Safety and Inspection Service website, HERE.