Public Health Advisory issued for St. Louis County as Thanksgiving approaches

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County officials have issued a Public Health Advisory for residents as the Thanksgiving weekend approaches.

To stay as safe as possible, St. Louis County is giving advice with hopes that residents will protect themselves and their loved ones.

Officials are suggesting people do not share a meal with anyone outside your immediate household, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay within your pandemic bubble (a group with no more than 10 people).

Also, if you travel outside of St. Louis County, avoid indoor dining.

If you come in contact with a positive carrier, self-quarantine for 14 days.

They say if you experience symptoms of cough, fever, headache, exhaustion, or diarrhea, take a COVID test and go into quarantine.

Lastly, the county is asking residents to support local businesses by ordering curbside pickup, drive-through, or delivery.

For testing information, visit stlcorona.com.