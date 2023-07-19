ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – MSD launches another series of public hearings on plans to raise sewer rates across the St. Louis metro.

It wants to spend more than one and a half billion dollars to improve the system.

They want voters to approve a $750 million bond issue.

They’re also asking for a rate hike, which could nearly double the average monthly bill.

Six hearings were held in June. Eight more are planned over the next three weeks beginning Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the North County Recreation Complex.