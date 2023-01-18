ST. LOUIS – The Normandy Schools Collaborative hosts a community meeting Wednesday night, with the three finalists trying to become the new superintendent.

Two are assistant superintendents in Kirkwood and Olathe, Kansas. The third is director of secondary education in the Ritenour School District.

Former Superintendent Marcus Robinson resigned last June. FOX 2’s ‘You Paid For It’ team reported last year that Robinson did not have all the credentials to be superintendent. That kept Normandy schools from regaining full accreditation.

Wednesday night’s meeting is at 6:00 p.m. Beyond Housing on Wright Way.