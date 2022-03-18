ST. LOUIS – A public memorial service for Former State Representative Cora Faith Walker, who died suddenly last week, is set for this morning.

The memorial service will be held at 11am at Friendly Temple Baptist Church on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Walker was from Ferguson and was elected to the Missouri House in 2016. She represented the 74th district, which includes: Florissant, Ferguson, Calverton Park, Country Club Hills, Dellwood and Jennings.

She resigned in 2019 and went to serve as the Policy Chief for St. Louis County Executive, Dr. Same Page, who described Walker has a passionate public servant. He offers his condolences to her family.

She was also a good friend of St. Louis Mayor, Tishaura Jones, who referred to her as a powerful advocate for her community.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says they will not declare an official cause of death until toxicological, and other tests, have been returned.