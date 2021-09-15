Public planning to show support during funeral procession for Jared Schmitz

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri State Highway Patrol will help shut down traffic along the funeral procession for Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz Thursday afternoon.

The 20-year-old Marine from St. Charles County was killed while serving his country in Afghanistan.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has ordered flags at half staff Thursday. There were moments of silence in the Missouri House and Missouri Senate on Wednesday.

The father of Jared Schmitz recently shared with FOX 2 how much it meant to see so many people lining area overpasses as his son’s body returned home.

Friends of the family expect many community members to pause on Thursday to show their support once again. Some community members will be holding American flags made available by a generous donation.

Rich Bauer is a military veteran who plans on standing on a parking lot near I-255 and Telegraph Thursday afternoon to show his support to the Schmitz family.

“We want to let them know that all of St. Louis wants to pay our respects to them because he fought for our freedom,” he said.

The funeral and burial for Schmitz are private. The funeral procession is expected to begin around 2 p.m. with interstate closures beginning sometime after 1 p.m.