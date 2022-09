ST. LOUIS – The city’s Public Safety Committee plans to discuss the ongoing trash problem Tuesday morning.

Last week, we told you about a group of St. Louis aldermen who want the city to outsource some trash services, but city officials said it’s not as simple as hiring an outside company to haul away trash as other trucks do not have the same dumpster lifting equipment.

The committee will discuss at its 10:00 a.m. You can join on Zoom or the city’s YouTube page.