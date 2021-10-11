Public safety officials investigating large-scale street racing event held in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis officials are speaking up following a weekend of bad behavior tied to a large-scale street racing event and a restaurant that was recently declared a public nuisance.

The city’s Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative had ordered Reign to close but the Washington Avenue business faces more trouble.

“We informed the public of the closure. They have no liquor license. The business has been posted with a nuisance abatement order and no occupancy license,” said Dan Isom, the city’s Interim Director of Public Safety.

Just one week after officials ordered Reign to close for one year for being a public nuisance, the nightclub violated orders by holding an event Friday night.

“No arrests were made Friday, no summonses were issued at the business since we remedied to close, and the city counselor’s office is evaluating the next steps in the case and continues to keep the public informed,” Isom said.

The decision came after a public nuisance abatement hearing on Sept. 20, where police linked a series of shootings and assaults at Reign in August and early September.

Reign’s liquor license was suspended after video evidence surfaced of a shootout that took place in Dec. 2020.

Also over the weekend, authorities said a group called Circle St Louis organized a regional street racing event via social media with close to 500 participants. Police have identified some participants via video and photos.

“I want to be clear that this behavior this group was engaged in is dangerous and greatly taxed the responding officers all night,” Isom said. “We will … deal with these events as they come in in the future.”

Reign will be the subject of another city hearing this coming Thursday for the recent violations.