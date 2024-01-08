ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City officials, including police chief Robert Tracy, will meet with residents Monday night to talk about the state of public safety in the city.

In addition to detailing where the fight against crime stands in the city, we’re told authorities will also discuss solutions that are being implemented to make city neighborhoods safer.

Chief Tracy took over as St. Louis City Police chief on January 9 of last year. Monday night’s town hall is happening basically on the one-year anniversary of Tracy’s tenure as the top cop in the city of St. Louis.

Event organizers say Tracy and other officials on the panel will answer resident-submitted questions during the town hall. The St. Louis City Circuit Attorney, Gabe Gore, the City Department of Public Safety Director, Charles Coyle, and the President of the Board of Aldermen, Megan Green, will all be on the panel with Tracy.

Monday night’s event comes after figures released last week show a significant drop in multiple crimes in the city. That includes a 21% decrease in murders in 2023 compared to 2022 and a 24% reduction in shooting incidents. Overall, part-one crimes, which include murder, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, felony theft, and auto theft, fell 22% last year compared to 2022.

Here are the details for tonight’s event:

It is scheduled from 6:00 to 7:30 a.m. at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. That is 1408 North Kingshighway in the Fountain Park neighborhood of north St. Louis.

The Urban League will offer on-site childcare, so we understand.