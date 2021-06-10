Public to weigh in on MoDOT’s 14-bridge renovation project

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT is looking for public input Thursday on an upcoming project to renovate 14 bridges. 

The bridges scheduled to be renovated run along I-55 for several miles. The project could cause significant traffic issues.

The work will run between the 44/55 split at the Lafayette Avenue Bridge in south St. Louis City to Lindbergh Boulevard in south St. Louis County.

MoDOT said the bridges are between 55 and 60 years old and need major work to remain safe and operational for use in the future.

Five of the bridges will have the driving surfaces and concrete barriers replaced, eight will have concrete on the bridges removed and repaved, and one bridge, which is already closed, will be removed.

MoDOT is holding a virtual open-house-style meeting Thursday about this project to give the public a chance to make comments. The virtual meeting will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. MoDOT engineers will share information about the project, the schedule, and how commuters, as well as cyclists, will be impacted. There will be no formal presentation, people can log in at any time during the three-hour virtual meeting.

Construction on this project should begin next spring and will continue through late summer of 2024.

The renovations are expected to cost about $54 million.

Click here to log into the virtual meeting.

