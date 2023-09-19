POTOSI, Mo. – Federal and local authorities are asking the public to look out for several guns stolen from a Potosi store.

Police say at least 13 firearms were stolen from the Dickey Bub Farm & Home store in Potosi between Sept. 19-20, 2021. Nearly two years later, only one of those firearms has been recovered.

Prosecutors have charged Gregory Snyder, 44, of Bismarck, Missouri, with theft of multiple weapons and possessing body armor after previous felonies. An indictment accuses Snyder of hiding in a store until closing time, then suddenly taking off with a variety of shotguns and rifles. The encounter was reportedly captured on surveillance video.

Last June, police learned that one stolen firearm had been sold at a pawn shop in Caledonia, Missouri. Authorities also recovered one from a traffic stop in St. Louis County. The incidents led to the arrest of Snyder in July.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Meanwhile, many guns reportedly stolen have not yet been recovered. Local and federal authorities are looking for these firearms with the following serial numbers:

American Tactical Omni Hybrid 5.56/.223 rifle NS308985

Ruger American .243 Win. rifle 699-51880

Savage Model 11 .243 Win. rifle K832564

Smith & Wesson M&P 15 5.56 NATO rifle TS40690

Smith & Wesson M&P 15 5.56 NATO rifle TS44864

Smith & Wesson M&P 15 5.56 NATO rifle TT81658

Springfield Armory Saint 5.56/.223 rifle ST461190

Springfield Armory Saint 5.56/.223 rifle ST469640

Francolin Boss-25 12-gauge shotgun 21-13942

Francolin Warthog 12-gauge shotgun 21WH-1149

Mossberg 510 Mini 20-gauge shotgun V1312970

“We’re alerting the public to the existence of these stolen guns because we want gun buyers to

be cautious and protect themselves against buying a stolen firearm,” said Potosi Police Chief

Michael Gum. “One of the stolen shotguns was recovered only after an unsuspecting buyer

purchased it from a pawn shop. If you have purchased one of these firearms, or even want to

check if a gun is stolen, please contact your local police or sheriff’s department.”

If you have any information on these stolen firearms, contact the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at 314-768-3120 or click here to leave an online tip. You can also call the Potosi Police Department at 573-438-5468 or your nearest law enforcement agency.