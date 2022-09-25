ST. LOUIS – This weekend’s Hispanic Festival in Soulard Park carries added meaning, as attendees celebrate a diamond hero in the form of Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols.

The man nicknamed “The Machine” is one of only four men—and the first foreign-born player—to hit 700 home runs in the Major Leagues.

Fans said watching the moment Pujols hit his 700th home run can be difficult to describe.

“It’s like eating chocolate. It’s so rewarding, you know, when you see something like that and it just feels good,” Eliseo Barrera said.

He said it was a historical moment to watch and not just for Cardinals’ fans.

“It’s a big deal not only just in baseball but, I mean, like you said, him being Hispanic and then having this here today; the festival, you know, it just elevates it even more to be proud of,” Barrera said.

People at the festival said seeing Pujols join Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth and in the 700 club makes them proud for the Latino community.

“It just feels good to see somebody like him do that, especially with his history with St. Louis and you know for us as Latinos, obviously, it’s a big accomplishment and just something to be proud of you know. It’s like, ‘Oh, he did it,’” Barrera said.

Fans said it is great to see everyone rally around Pujols’ accomplishment.

“It’s making everybody become Cardinals fans that never were before, which is cool, but they’re going to slack off after,” Sharon McDaniel said. “But I’m enjoying it, and I’m having a great time, and I think everybody else is too.”