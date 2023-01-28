ST. LOUIS — Bob Kramer, the beloved puppeteer, is thought to be deceased, according to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

He was 77. Kramer made his first marionette when he was five years old.

When he was seven, he put on his first puppet show. In 1963, he established his studio. Kramer met his partner Doug Fletcher at a marionette play of “Pinocchio” at the American Theater after graduating from Mehlville High School.

Kramer persuaded him to join forces in puppeteering, and the two have been an A team ever since. Bob is survived by his partner Doug, an elder sister, as well as five nieces and nephews.