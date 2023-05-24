ST. LOUIS – Two puppies are recovering after being abandoned in a dumpster in downtown St. Louis, the Humane Society of Missouri said.

A good Samaritan contacted the HSMO on Tuesday. She’d heard barking from a dumpster along 9th Street, lifted the lid, and saw two small dogs. She borrowed a cell phone to report the incident to the HSMO.

A member of the Animal Cruelty Task Force responded. By the time that person arrived, the good Samaritan had removed the puppies from the dumpster. The temperature was 77°, but was worse inside the metal container.

The dogs were not microchipped. They were brought to the HSMO’s headquarters on Macklind Avenue for a bath.

Police arrived a short time later and searched the area around the dumpster, but did not find the person who abandoned the animals.

“We’re grateful to the concerned citizen for bringing this horrible situation to our attention and will ensure these animals are given the second chance they deserve,” HSMO President Kathy Warnick said.

The puppies are expected to be put up for adoption after they’ve been evaluated and given a clean bill of health.

You can report incidents of animal neglect or abuse by contacting your local law enforcement agency and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force at 314-647-4400.