Puppy undergoes successful stem cell procedure in St. Louis for hip dysplasia

ST. LOUIS – An 11-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Zoe was treated for hip dysplasia at the Animal Medical Center of Mid-America (AMCMA) at the Humane Society of Missouri with stem cell injection therapy.

The therapy known as BMAC was performed by Travis Arndt, D.V.M., director of the AMCMA.

“Zoe’s owner was facing a decision on how to best treat the puppy’s condition: hip replacement surgery or BMAC stem cell therapy,” Dr. Arndt said. “Zoe’s age and current medical condition made BMAC a better choice for now. Most owners would like to think that surgery (or any procedure) will be a one-time thing; however, this is unlikely in Zoe’s case. BMAC is the least invasive and most versatile treatment option. If Zoe finds herself in need of further treatment, the BMAC keeps every treatment door open to her and her owner.”

A bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) procedure uses a patient’s bone marrow cells as a healing agent for certain orthopedic conditions. The procedure is most often done on humans and is only offered at a few advanced veterinary facilities across the country.

Zoe was under general anesthesia when her bone marrow was extracted rom her femur. It was then processed to isolate the stem cells. That was then mixed in a syringe with platelet-rich plasma. The mixture was then injected into Zoe’s hip joints “to help her body conduct tissue repair and regenerate cartilage and synovial fluid,” the AMCMA and the Humane Society of Missouri said.

“The goal of the BMAC procedure is to help decrease Zoe’s pain and to help her live a normal life,” Dr. Arndt said.

Zoe went home on the same day of the procedure. She returned to AMCMA two weeks later for a follow-up appointment. Veterinarians determined Zoe’s muscle circumference and range of motion had improved. She is continuing with another six weeks of physical therapy.