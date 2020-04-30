Purina, Smoki O’s partner to feed local first responders

ST. LOUIS – They’ve been members of the St. Louis community for 125 years and now Purina is making sure first responders are fed during this pandemic.

Purina and Smoki O’s Bar-B-Que are going to provide 49 days of lunches to firefighters, police officers, and EMS technicians.

“I mean, talk about a lift of morale,” said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson. “That’s what we’re doing here. All the guys and gals who are working hard on the frontlines during this coronavirus, this is a big lift.”

According to Bill Etling, vice president of communications and public relations at Nestle Purina, says they’ll make lunches three days a week—Monday, Wednesday, and Friday—for the first responders.

“On the other four days of the week, we’re working with a local restaurant to have them provide the lunches. Purina is paying for all the meals, because again, we just want to do something small to support our first responders and the local restaurants,” he said.

The free meals were scheduled to stop May 10 but Purina and Smoki O’s agreed to extend the service through the end of May.