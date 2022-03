ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the biblical story of Queen Esther who saved the Jews from annihilation in ancient Persia. There’s a Purim parade at 2:00 pm today in University City. It starts at the corner of Cornell and Gay Avenues. This is the first time Purim is on St. Patrick’s Day since 1984.

