ST. LOUIS – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the CEO for the St. Louis YWCA says cases are rising in recent years.

“If you’re going out to dinner with your friends – four friends at dinner – one of those friends sitting at dinner is a survivor or victim of domestic violence,” CEO OF YWCA Metropolitan St. Louis Dr. Cheryl Watkins explained. “It happens in every zip code, every type of demographic.”

To bring attention to how domestic violence impacts survivors, St. Louis is having ‘Purple Thursday’ today. Landmarks throughout the city, including CITYPARK, St. Louis Union Station, the St. Louis Wheel, and Ballpark Village, will all turn purple.

Purina and the non-profit ‘Red Rover’ are also launching their ‘Purple Leash Project’ to allow domestic violence victims to bring their pets with them into domestic violence shelters. 70% of victims say their abuser threatened, harmed, or killed their pet to control them.

For every donation made to Red Rover for the Purple Leash Project, Purina will match it. Those who donate $60 or more will also receive a special purple leash and collar.