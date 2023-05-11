ST. LOUIS – One officer was hurt Thursday afternoon in a pursuit that ended on Interstate 64 in Downtown St. Louis.

The officer’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Police have arrested one suspect in the investigation.

The pursuit began around 3 p.m. Thursday in Overland. According to the Overland Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle wanted out of St. Louis City near Page and I-170. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver took off, leading to a miles-long pursuit.

The Overland Police Department says the suspect was arrested near I-64 and 7th Street in Downtown St. Louis. Before that, there was a crash on I-64 near Hanley Road. Police say the suspect was wanted for domestic violence, in addition to the stolen vehicle.

SkyFOX, powered by Bommarito Automotive Group, flew over I-64 in Downtown St. Louis and noticed some eastbound traffic delays amid the investigation.

Additional details are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes avilable.