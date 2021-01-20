Pursuit leads to fatal crash near Bellefontaine Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal crash on Bellefontaine Road and Chain of Rocks Road. Police say it involved a pursuit that ended with a crash.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a county police spokeswoman, the pursuit was tied to an assault investigation in St. Louis City.

The pursuit only lasted about 2 to 3 minutes. The suspect’s vehicle crashed into another car. One person the suspect’s vehicle was injured.

One person in other car was killed while another was injured.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, Panus said.

Traffic will be restricted near that intersection for the next few hours as police investigate the scene. Police are asking you to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.